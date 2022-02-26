Chipset market grows 5% as Russia-Ukraine war threatens global supply

"Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship mobile platform will start shipping from this quarter.



"The performance in Q1 2022 will be driven by design wins in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and launches in the Chinese New Year. Overall, the next inflection in growth will be in H2 2022 with the launch of 5G handsets by major OEMs," Sharma noted.



Apple maintained its third position in the smartphone SoC market in Q4 2021 with a 21 per cent share. The iPhone 13 launch and festive season drove the shipments.



Samsung Exynos slipped to the fifth position with a 4 per cent share as Samsung is in the middle of rejigging its smartphone portfolio strategy of in-sourcing as well as outsourcing to Chinese ODMs (original design manufacturers).