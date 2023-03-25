Chirag Delhi flyover may open for traffic by 1 Apr: Official

The ongoing repair work on Chirag Delhi flyover was delayed by a couple of days due to recent rains in the city, an official said on Saturday.



Public Works Department (PWD) minister Atishi have directed officials to ensure opening it for traffic by April 1.



The minister in her second visit of the flyover on Saturday, second in last one week, also directed them to keep one lane of the flyover open for traffic during repair work.



She observed during the visit that maintenance work was running 2 days behind the scheduled date of completion due to unexpected rains in the past few days.



"The PWD minister instructed the officials to expedite the maintenance work on the first part of the flyover and prepare to open it for traffic by April 1," said a Delhi government statement. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is closely monitoring the maintenance work of the Chirag Delhi flyover, Atishi said.



"Our priority is to get the people of Delhi traffic-free. PWD is working on a war footing in this direction and will complete the maintenance work of the Chirag Delhi flyover soon so that people can get relief from traffic," she stated.



During the joint inspection with the officials of PWD and Delhi Police, she instructed the officials to make an action plan for better traffic management during the maintenance of both phases of work.



Maintenance work is going on at the Chirag Delhi flyover and a part of the flyover has been closed for traffic, leading to an increase in traffic jams.



According to PWD officials, the maintenance work was supposed to be completed in 50 days.