A landmark piece of legislation that promises to make healthcare a fundamental right has run into unseemly opposition from private hospitals and doctors, a group that should have been delighted that people at last have a right that is often denied even 75 years after Independence.

The opposition from doctors is at its peak in Rajasthan, where the state government has led the nation in bringing the bill and in making the efforts to pass it even though it ran into some rough weather earlier. The bill, which was meant to be passed in a previous session, was referred to a select committee and comes up for a vote in the current session of the legislative assembly.