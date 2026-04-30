Chlorine gas leak in Pune leaves 24 hospitalised after midnight scare

At least 24 people, including two firefighters, were taken to hospital after a chlorine gas leak in the Kondhwa area of Pune in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 1 am in the Gangadham locality, where gas began leaking from an abandoned chlorine tank stored in a disused water purification plant godown. The facility had reportedly been shut down some time ago, but the tank remained on site.

Residents living nearby soon reported breathing difficulties as the gas spread through the surrounding area. Emergency services were alerted, prompting a swift response from fire brigade teams, who evacuated several people from affected buildings.