Chomsky, other academics write to Prez Murmu for sacking Visva Bharati professor without inquiry

Over 250 academics, including well-known linguist Noam Chomsky, have written to President Draupadi Murmu, informing her about the service termination of Visva Bharati professor Sudipta Bhattacharya over "undesirable" actions, and seeking her intervention.

The letter, dated January 9, described the action by Visva Bharati as brazenly "illegal", arguing that no proper inquiry was conducted to verify the "list of misconducts" flagged by the university as having been allegedly committed by Bhattacharya on different occasions.

A copy of the letter has been made available to PTI.

Bhattacharya was on December 22 told about his "discontinuation of service/contract with Visva Bharati" in a meeting of the executive council of the central university, the letter to the president said.