'Christians are in danger, a false picture', Centre to SC on plea alleging attacks on minority

"It is submitted that many trivial disputes between two parties are likely to have been given religious colour. For example - in relation to an incident in the district Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, the Counsel for the petitioner(s) in their report, has claimed that the police barged in and disrupted the prayer of pastor Prem Singh and warned the pastor to discontinue with their services as well as detained the pastor. However, the verification report of the government of Uttar Pradesh reveals that there is a land dispute between pastor Prem Singh and a local resident, named Vijay Kumar. Police action in the matter was projected as persecution of Christians. The matter was deliberately given religious colour," said the affidavit.



The affidavit further added that in reference to 'Christians Under Attack in India' -- a fact finding report prepared by the Association for Protection of Civil Right (APCR), the UCF, and United Against Hate (UAH), the verification reports received from concerned state governments thereof reveals that many allegations and observations made in the report were found to be unfounded and the majority of the incidents quoted either were false or deliberately exaggerated, and uncorroborated.



"The incidents, quoted here, from the UCF, PR (Persecution Relief) and EFI/ RLC's (Evangelical Fellowship of India- Religious Liberty Commissions) reports were based on the alleged calls on their helpline and social media sites and the said organisation have no mechanism to corroborate the incidents reported to them over the helpline or their websites," it added.