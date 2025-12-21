Christians cautioned to remain vigilant around Christmas

The Brussels gathering, on Targeted Violence against Christians in South Asia, was organised by the Christian legal advocacy group, ADF (Alliance Defending Freedom) International. The panel brought together first-hand witnesses and experts to brief policymakers on the urgent need for stronger EU engagement on freedom of religion or belief.

The EU has been particularly alarmed by the ethnic violence that has been raging in the north-eastern state of Manipur since 2023 between the majority Hindu Meitei tribals and the minority Christian Kukis. Over 250 lost their lives, a thousand others have been wounded, around 67,000 displaced, and hundreds of churches and thousands of homes destroyed. Many women were raped before being murdered.

The independent, bipartisan US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) too has repeatedly “recommended” – as it has done this year too - that the US Department of State designate India as a Country of Particular Concern, for engaging in systematic, ongoing, and egregious religious freedom violations.

“The Indian government, at the national and state level, tolerates and at times fuels widespread harassment and violence against religious minorities,” notes USCIRF in its November report on Systematic Religious Persecution in India. “The BJP-led government has introduced and enforced discriminatory legislation that disenfranchises religious minorities, including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and various state-level anti-conversion and cow slaughter laws - for alleged systemic violations of religious freedom, particularly targeting minorities like Muslims and Christians, with issues including anti-conversion laws and Hindu nationalist rhetoric.”

“The RSS’s primary mission is to build a ‘Hindu Rastra’, or Hindu state,” states the report. “It promotes the notion that India is a Hindu nation, excluding Muslims, Christians, Jews, Buddhists, Parsis, and other religious minorities.” While the Commission’s recommendations are not binding, they highlight growing international scrutiny over India’s religious tolerance.

Videos have surfaced on social media showing Hindutva activists brutalising principals of schools that have pupils reciting Christian prayers, as had happened in 2023 to Father Alexander Reid of the D.Y. Patil High School near Pune city. Mobs at times also parade effigies of Santa Claus that they thrash with chappals (sandals) in a Hindu act of humiliation, and set aflame, as happens especially in north India.