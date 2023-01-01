CID seizes burnt remnants of 2 Russian nationals from crematorium

Odisha's premier investigating agency was also planning to take the help of Interpol as the investigation may require interrogation and examination of certain people in Russia, an official said, adding that "We are yet to take a final decision in this regard."



"Recording of statement of accompanying Russian couple namely Turov Mikhail and Pane Senko Natalia with the assistance of interpreter and of tourist guide Jitendra Singh completed with audio-video recording of the whole process," a statement issued by the CID said.



Of the four Russians visiting Odisha's Rayagada district, Bidenov died on December 22 while Antov succumbed to a fall from height on December 24. The local police based on the permission given by the deceased persons family members and the Russian Consulate, Kolkata cremated both the bodies.



While police preserved the viscera of Bidenov, the same was not done in the case of Antov.