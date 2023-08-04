Cipla's impending 'takeover' by Blackstone should sadden all of us: Jairam

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday said Indian pharmaceutical company Cipla is an integral part of the country's political, economic and social history and its "impending takeover" by Blackstone should sadden everyone.

The Congress general secretary shared a media report on Twitter which claimed that Blackstone, the world's largest private equity fund, is set to submit a non-binding bid as early as next week to acquire the entire 33.47 per cent promoter stake in Cipla.

"It was painful to learn that Blackstone, the world's largest private equity fund, is negotiating to acquire the entire 33.47% promoter stake in Cipla, India's oldest pharmaceutical company," Ramesh, who is the chairman of Parliamentary standing committee on science and technology, environment and climate change, said. Cipla was established in 1935 by Khwaja Abdul Hamied, who was profoundly impacted by Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. He also played an important role in creating Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ramesh said.