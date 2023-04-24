Circus pioneer Gemini Sankaran dies at 99

Sankaran used to have close relations with various prime ministers, presidents and other prominent personalities.



His demise is a great loss to the art of circus in the country, Vijayan said.



Sankaran, who was born in 1924, trained under noted circus artist Keeleri Kunhikannan for three years and later joined the military and retired after the Second World War.



After working with various circus groups across the country, he purchased Vijaya Circus Company in 1951 and renamed it as Gemini Circus. Later, he started his second company, Jumbo Circus.