City court grants ED 8 days custody of TN minister Senthil Balaji

A local court on Friday granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) 8 days custody of Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthil Balaji, who was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the agency on June 14.

Balaji's counsel A Saravanan said the court has made it clear to the ED that Balaji cannot be shifted out of the hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment for heart-related issue.

Balaji appeared before the court through video conferencing.