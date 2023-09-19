Civil defence volunteers, bus marshals are not receiving their salaries: Delhi govt

The Delhi government on Monday, 18 September said that despite the orders from a minister, civil defence volunteers and bus marshals were not receiving their salaries.

It said that on 3 September, Revenue Minister Atishi had ordered the Principal Secretary, Revenue, to release the salaries of civil defense volunteers and bus marshals within a week.

"However, even after the minister's order, their salaries have not been disbursed till date. This issue has arisen since the introduction of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act 2023, and despite the minister's orders, they are not being paid. The lack of salaries has created financial difficulties for civil defence volunteers and bus marshals," it said.