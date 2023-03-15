Civil society groups seek help from opposition parties to 'save' MGNREGA

Alleging that the NDA government is on its way to gradually doing away with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA), many civil society groups and labour organisations have appealed to opposition parties to support their demands for an increase in budgetary allocation for the scheme.

In a briefing held for the Members of Parliament on March 14 at the Deputy Speakers Hall, Constitution Club, New Delhi, the civil society members urged them to raise the issues of crores of labourers and workers who have "not been paid since December 2021".

They highlighted the issue of inadequate funding, adverse changes in the attendance system as well as the method of payment. The broad aim of the briefing was to help MPs defend peoples' right to work under the MGNREGA.