CJI Chandrachud administers oath of office to five new SC judges, strength rises to 32

Rijiju had recently described the Collegium as being "alien" to the Indian Constitution, while Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar questioned the Supreme Court striking down the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act and a related constitution amendment Act in 2015.



Through the NJAC law, the government had sought to replace the Collegium system of appointing Supreme Court and High Court judges with a new method.



The Centre had assured the top court that the Collegium's recommendation for the appointment of five judges in the apex court will be cleared soon.