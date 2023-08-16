CJI Chandrachud announces release of handbook on combating gender stereotypes

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Wednesday announced the release of a handbook to assist judges and lawyers in identifying, understanding and combating gender stereotypes about women in legal proceedings.

The handbook, made available for both judges and lawyers, contains a glossary of gender unjust terms and suggests alternative words or phrases which may be used in pleadings, orders and judgments.

It explains stereotypes and helps judges to avoid them by identifying language that promotes gender stereotypes and offering them with alternative words and phrases.