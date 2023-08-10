CJI Chandrachud launches QR code-based ePass for entry at SC

In another e-governance initiative, Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Thursday launched ‘SuSwagatam’, a portal that allows advocates, litigants, citizens to request QR code-based ePasses to enter the Supreme Court.

The web-based portal and mobile-friendly application will enable the litigants and all others to avoid long queues, and have a paperless entry pass to access the apex court.

Users can scan the QR code on their ePasses at the entry and exit gates of the top court premises.

The entry/exit software allows the users to register themselves online and request ePasses for various purposes, such as attending court hearings, visiting office blocks, litigants’ meeting advocates, or visiting the press lounge.