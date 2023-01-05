CJI Chandrachud recuses from hearing contempt plea against comedian Kunal Kamra

Kamra, in an affidavit, had told the Supreme Court that his tweets were not published with the intention to diminish the faith of people in the highest court of the country.



"To believe any institution of power in a democracy is beyond criticism is like saying migrants need to find their way back home during ill-planned, nationwide lockdown: it is irrational and undemocratic," said Kamra in an affidavit in January 2021.



The top court, in December 2020, issued show-cause notice to Kamra for his tweets against the apex court and exempted him from personal appearances.



Then Attorney General K.K. Venugopal had granted consent for initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against Kamra, saying it was time that people understood that attacking the apex court brazenly would attract punishment.



Criminal contempt of the Supreme Court is punishable with a fine of up to Rs 2,000 and imprisonment of up to six months. One of the petitioners seeking initiation of contempt against Kamra is law student Shrirang Katneshwarkar.