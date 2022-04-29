CJI: Filled 126 vacancies in HCs in less than a year, expecting 50 more appointments

He urged the chief justices of high courts, which are still having a number of vacancies, to forward the names for elevation at the earliest. The CJI pointed out that in the past one year, nine judges were appointed to the apex court and 10 new chief Justice for high courts, and thanked the other judges in the collegium for their cooperation.



He added, "I have also requested all of you, in our very first online interaction, to expedite the process of recommending names for elevation to High Courts, with an emphasis on social diversity. I am happy to note that the response from some of the High Courts has been extremely encouraging."



The aim of the conference is to discuss and identify the problems that are affecting the administration of justice. "All of you have rich experience of more than ten years as Judges. You will be able to analyse the subjects objectively and make constructive suggestions. With your free and frank views on the subjects being discussed, we will certainly be able to arrive at meaningful conclusions," he added.