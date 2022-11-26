CJI: Important to simplify litigation process, making it citizen centric

He added that in a nation as large and diverse as India, the "paramount challenge" the judiciary faces as an institution is to ensure that the justice delivery system is accessible to everyone.



The Chief Justice said the judiciary's engagement with technology gained prevalence during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the infrastructure should not be dismantled but rather be built upon.



He said: "I will earnestly request the chief justices of high courts to ensure that the technological infrastructure, on which public funds have been spent, is not dismantled but strengthened further."



He said technology must be augmented with institutional reforms to resolve the chief issue of access to justice.



"Our endeavour is to enhance access to justice. This must not be understood in terms of enriching the experience of those who are already in possession of access but by reaching out to those groups and communities that are denied basic rights," he said.



The Chief Justice said though the Supreme Court is located on Tilak Marg, "the Supreme Court is a Supreme Court for the entire nation".