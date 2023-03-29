CJI intervenes to end month-long protest of MP lawyers against HC order

"The CJI has taken cognisance of the matter and has called for a discussion on March 29. With the hope of fruitful discussion, the ongoing protest is called off. State Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh appeals to all practicing lawyers to start appearing in the courts from Wednesday onward," the notice read.



Senior advocate and Bhopal District Bar Association President P.C. Kothari told IANS that a delegation from the State Bar Council has left for New Delhi and representatives of the High Court will also be there in the meeting.



Madhya Pradesh's Chief Justice R.V. Malimath had issued an order in December last year asking judges to dispose of at least 25 cases pending for years in three months. Demanding withdrawal of the order, lawyers practicing in all district and High Court benches had started abstaining from appearing in the courtrooms.