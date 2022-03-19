CJI stresses prominence of mediation for commercial dispute resolution

The Chief Justice of India, N.V. Ramana, said on Saturday that mediation is increasingly gaining prominence in the international commercial sphere as a dispute resolution mechanism.

Quoting famous author R.L. Stevenson, the CJI said, "Compromise is the best and cheapest lawyer."



Ramana, who was attending the fourth edition of the international conference on 'Arbitration in the era of globalisation' in Dubai, said, "Private mediations, which take place at the pre-litigation stage, are also becoming more prevalent in the country. Most arbitration clauses in commercial contracts have a multi-tiered approach, where the first attempt to resolve the dispute between parties is through mediation or negotiation.