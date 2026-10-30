Constitution must guide judiciary where law is silent: CJI Surya Kant

CJI Surya Kant says constitutional principles must guide the judiciary as AI and deepfakes raise new legal questions.

CJI praises Delhi High Court's contribution to civil, commercial and intellectual property jurisprudence.

Supreme Court judge Justice Vikram Nath lauds high court's institutional growth over six decades.

Where the law is silent, the Constitution must guide the judiciary, as its promise of dignity, liberty and equality remains unchanged by technological advancements, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said on Friday, 30 October.

The CJI said the judiciary was increasingly confronted with questions that were scarcely imaginable a decade ago, including whether works generated by artificial intelligence (AI) could claim copyright protection, how the law should respond to deepfakes, and how innovation could be encouraged without allowing technology to undermine individual rights.

"Such questions will rarely find ready answers in the statute book. Where the law is silent, it is the Constitution that must guide us. Its promise of dignity, liberty and equality does not change with technology, and every new question must be answered in that light," the CJI said while addressing the inaugural event marking Delhi High Court's 60th anniversary.

He said Delhi High Court, by holding firmly to these constitutional principles, could approach an uncertain and rapidly changing world with an open mind without losing sight of the individuals it exists to protect.

The CJI also highlighted the special relationship between the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court, saying it was not merely because the two institutions were practically neighbours, but also because the latter shouldered a disproportionately large share of the Supreme Court's burden compared with other high courts.