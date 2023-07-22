CJI urges people to be cautious against misuse of AI

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said on Saturday that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to misuse, mislead, threaten and even bully people, adding that while social media has allowed people to connect with others, removing even age and geographical barriers, this has also led to online abuse and trolling.

The Chief Justice of India was addressing the convocation ceremony of the 60th batch of students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras in Chennai.

The CJI told the students that curbing the misuse of technology for harmful purposes would be a key challenge for them.