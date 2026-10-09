CJP leader ‘detained’ by police in Alwar, released after 100-km drive

CJP alleges Rajasthan Police detained and manhandled its functionary Deepak Baliyan, who is recovering from a leg fracture. Police deny seizing his phone

Baliyan and his family allege coercion and pressure to delete a livestream, while police say officers visited to explain restrictions under Section 163 of the BNSS

The incident comes ahead of the CJP’s October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged voter-list irregularities

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has accused Rajasthan Police of forcibly detaining its organisational co-in-charge, Deepak Baliyan, from his residence in Alwar district on Thursday night and manhandling him despite his recovering from a leg fracture. Police, however, have denied some of the allegations, describing the claim that Baliyan’s mobile phone was seized as baseless.

Baliyan, a resident of Mankheda village under Kathumar police station, alleged on Friday that police personnel first placed him under house arrest before taking him away from his residence. He claimed that the officers later forced him to sign a written statement saying he had not been assaulted.

According to CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka, Baliyan was taken from his home on 8 October and released late that night. Ranka alleged that police dragged the party functionary despite his fractured leg, causing further injuries.

In a post on X, Ranka said Baliyan had been taken on a journey of approximately 100 km before being dropped back at his residence. He also criticised the police over what he described as the treatment of Baliyan and his brother.