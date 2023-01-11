Clamour Grows for Shifting the Governor of ‘Tamizhaga’

Former IPS officer R.N. Ravi is no stranger to controversies. Transferred from Nagaland to Tamil Nadu as Governor in September last year, he has been courting controversies; and this week alone he has waded into three of them.

On Monday he departed from convention in the legislative assembly while reading out the address prepared by the state government and vetted by the Raj Bhavan. Even 72 hours after he stormed out of the assembly, without waiting for the customary national anthem, it is still unclear why he chose to refer to the Government of Tamil Nadu as ‘this government’ or omitted phrases and expressions like social justice, equal rights for women, self-respect and Dravidian model. He also chose to ignore the names of leaders like Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, Babasaheb Ambedkar, K. Kamaraj, C.N. Annadurai and Kalaignar Karunanidhi included in the official address.

The Hindu in an editorial on Wednesday described the Governor’s antics as ‘bad and ugly’. The Indian Express in an editorial today described the Governor’s conduct as unseemly and which ‘ill serves his high office’. The Deccan Herald wrote in an editorial that ‘the views and conduct of governors like RN Ravi do no good to the country’s federal structure, unity and integrity’.