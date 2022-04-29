Clash breaks out between two groups in Patiala; heavy police deployment

"The incident of clashes in Patiala is deeply unfortunate. I have spoken to the DGP; peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the state," Mann said in a tweet.



He said Punjab's peace and harmony is of utmost importance.



When asked to comment on the incident, the IG said the incident took place as "some mischievous elements had spread some rumours. We have controlled the situation. We are conducting a flag march in Patiala city".



When asked how many have been injured in the incident, Agarwal said they were still checking it.



"Due to some rumour, things had escalated, but things have been controlled now," he said.



Deputy Commissioner, Patiala, Sakshi Sawhney said: "We appeal to all to maintain calm and not to lend credence to any rumours."