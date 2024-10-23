Clash erupts in Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia during ‘Diwali celebrations’

Tensions flared at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi on Tuesday night, 22 October, as a clash broke out between two student groups during 'Diwali' festivities, leading to police deployment outside the campus.

The altercation reportedly took place near Gate No. 7 during a rangoli–making event organised as part of 'Diwali celebrations' organised by the YUVA student group, associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to police and eyewitness accounts, the incident unfolded around 7:30–8:.00 p.m. on Tuesday, during an event that involved decorating the campus with rangolis and lighting diyas.

The scuffle is believed to have been triggered when members of a second group allegedly destroyed the rangolis and kicked over the diyas. This provoked a physical altercation between the two groups, with both sides engaging in aggressive sloganeering.

However, the local SFI unit alleges the second group was actually first provoked by the ABVP's communal sloganeering and misbehaviour with female students, leading to provocative slogans from both sides. The SFI also claims that the ABVP 'students' included outsiders on campus.