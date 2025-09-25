Clash erupts during Garba in Gujarat over social media post, vehicles torched
Dispute over online status at festive gathering escalates into stone-pelting and stampede, say media reports
A late-night Garba celebration in Bahiyal village of Dahegam, Gandhinagar district, descended into violence after an argument over a social media post escalated into a full-scale clash between two communities, according to media reports.
The altercation, which began as a dispute over an online status update, quickly spiralled during the festive gathering, triggering stone-pelting and a stampede. Eyewitnesses told India Today, reported panic as participants fled the scene amid the chaos.
More than eight vehicles were damaged in the violence, while a local shop was vandalised and set on fire. Police personnel attempting to restore order were also targeted, with two of their vehicles sustaining damage.
Additional security forces were deployed overnight to prevent further escalation, and efforts to identify the instigators are under way. Authorities have appealed for calm as investigations continue into the incident, which has heightened tensions in the area.
