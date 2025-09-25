Clash erupts during Garba in Gujarat over social media post, vehicles torched

A late-night Garba celebration in Bahiyal village of Dahegam, Gandhinagar district, descended into violence after an argument over a social media post escalated into a full-scale clash between two communities, according to media reports.

The altercation, which began as a dispute over an online status update, quickly spiralled during the festive gathering, triggering stone-pelting and a stampede. Eyewitnesses told India Today, reported panic as participants fled the scene amid the chaos.