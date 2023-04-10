Clash in Jamshedpur over ‘desecration’ of religious flag; Section 144 clamped

Alleged desecration of a religious flag led to brick-batting between two groups and arson at Shastrinagar in Jamshedpur, prompting the authorities to impose Prohibitory Orders under Section 144 of CrPC in the locality on Sunday evening, an official said.

Two shops and an auto-rickshaw were set ablaze by the warring groups and the police fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob, he said.

An adequate police force has been deployed in Shastrinagar under Kadma police station in Jharkhand to maintain law and order.

“Prohibitory Orders under Section 144 of CrPC were clamped in the area,” said Sub-Divisional Officer (Dhalbhum), Piyush Sinha.