Prayagraj: Clashes erupt as UPPSC protests intensify, police resort to force

Protesters argue that the current multi-shift exam format is unfair, as varying levels of difficulty in different shifts may disadvantage some candidates.

"If aspirants have to come down to a protest to press their demands, then it’s the system that’s failing, not us," another protester said, according to media reports.

Authorities, however, maintain that 'anti-social elements' may be inciting the protests. Prayagraj deputy commissioner of police Abhishek Bharti claimed that individuals with criminal histories had infiltrated the protests and were responsible for acts of vandalism, stating that two arrests have already been made. "Students are being requested to continue their protest constitutionally. We will ensure their demands reach the authorities," Bharti added.