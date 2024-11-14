Prayagraj: Clashes erupt as UPPSC protests intensify, police resort to force
Aspirants are demanding a 'one-day-one-shift' exam format, saying exams on multiple dates increase the risk of paper leaks
The ongoing student protest outside the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) office in Prayagraj (Allahabad) escalated dramatically on Thursday as demonstrators clashed with police, demanding changes to the UPPSC exam schedule.
The protest, now in its fourth day, saw UPPSC aspirants breaking through police barricades to march toward the commission's office, calling for a 'one-day-one-shift' examination structure.
In response, police reportedly used force to disperse the crowd, with protesters alleging instances of excessive action, including a reported incident involving a disabled student.
"We were lathi-charged here, even a disabled girl was manhandled. This is how the administration treats students," said Pravesh Kumar, a protesting aspirant.
Protesters argue that the current multi-shift exam format is unfair, as varying levels of difficulty in different shifts may disadvantage some candidates.
"If aspirants have to come down to a protest to press their demands, then it’s the system that’s failing, not us," another protester said, according to media reports.
Authorities, however, maintain that 'anti-social elements' may be inciting the protests. Prayagraj deputy commissioner of police Abhishek Bharti claimed that individuals with criminal histories had infiltrated the protests and were responsible for acts of vandalism, stating that two arrests have already been made. "Students are being requested to continue their protest constitutionally. We will ensure their demands reach the authorities," Bharti added.
The UPPSC had previously announced that the prelims of the PCS (Provincial Civil Services) exam would be conducted on 7 and 8 December in two shifts, from 9.30 am-11.30 am and 2.30 pm-4.30 pm. Similarly, the RO/ARO (review officer/assistant review officer) exam is scheduled for 22 and 23 December, also in two shifts.
The students are demanding a one-day-one-shift format, expressing concerns that holding exams on separate dates and in multiple shifts increases the risk of paper leaks.
Political reactions have further fuelled the movement, with opposition leaders like Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav condemning the police action and criticising the government for failing to address the grievances of job-seeking youth.
On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya called for dialogue, urging officials to engage with students and resolve their concerns swiftly, though reactions to his post on X are predominantly angry ones.
The protests are expected to continue until UPPSC responds directly to the students' demands, with organisers pledging to escalate their demonstration if the current format remains unchanged.
