Clashes erupt during anti-encroachment drive in Mumbai’s Bandra East

Tension gripped parts of Mumbai after violence broke out during an anti-encroachment demolition drive in the Bandra East area, leaving several police personnel injured, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in the Garib Nagar locality near Bandra East railway station during a demolition operation targeting alleged illegal encroachments and unauthorised structures.

According to police, the drive was being conducted in compliance with court orders and official directives. Personnel from the Mumbai Police, the Railway Protection Force, Home Guards and other departments had been deployed to maintain law and order during the operation.

An FIR has since been registered at Nirmal Nagar Police Station against 10 identified individuals and several unnamed persons under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Officials said a crowd of around 100 to 150 people gathered at the site during the demolition and began protesting against the action. Police reportedly appealed to the crowd to disperse peacefully and cooperate with authorities, but the situation escalated when some protesters allegedly attempted to obstruct the operation.