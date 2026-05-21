Clashes erupt during anti-encroachment drive in Mumbai’s Bandra East
Several police personnel injured in stone-pelting as authorities register case against 10 accused
Tension gripped parts of Mumbai after violence broke out during an anti-encroachment demolition drive in the Bandra East area, leaving several police personnel injured, officials said on Thursday.
The incident occurred on Wednesday in the Garib Nagar locality near Bandra East railway station during a demolition operation targeting alleged illegal encroachments and unauthorised structures.
According to police, the drive was being conducted in compliance with court orders and official directives. Personnel from the Mumbai Police, the Railway Protection Force, Home Guards and other departments had been deployed to maintain law and order during the operation.
An FIR has since been registered at Nirmal Nagar Police Station against 10 identified individuals and several unnamed persons under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Officials said a crowd of around 100 to 150 people gathered at the site during the demolition and began protesting against the action. Police reportedly appealed to the crowd to disperse peacefully and cooperate with authorities, but the situation escalated when some protesters allegedly attempted to obstruct the operation.
According to the complaint, members of the crowd raised slogans and created unrest before stones and other objects were allegedly thrown at police personnel and officials present at the site.
The stone-pelting led to injuries among police and security staff deployed during the drive. The injured personnel were later provided medical treatment.
Police said mild force was used to bring the situation under control, and several people were detained from the spot.
Authorities have invoked charges related to unlawful assembly, rioting, obstruction of public servants, assault on government officials and damage to public property against those named in the FIR.
Investigators are currently reviewing CCTV footage and gathering further evidence to identify others allegedly involved in the violence.
Security deployment in the area has since been increased to prevent further unrest and maintain order.
With IANS inputs
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