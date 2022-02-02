Class 12 exam held under headlights of vehicles in Bihar's Motihari

On the first day one of the examination of class 12 (Intermediate) in Bihar, mismanagement was reported from one of the centres of East Champaran's Motihari town on Tuesday evening when students were forced to write papers of Hindi in the lights of vehicles.



The incident took place in Maharaja Harendra Kishore Singh college where over 400 students were made to write Hindi papers in the second sitting examination under the lights of vehicles.



The examination for the second sitting was scheduled at 1.45 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday. As the seating arrangement of students was not made properly in advance, the examination was delayed till 4 p.m.