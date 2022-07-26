Class 12 girl dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore, third in last two weeks

On July 13 a Class 12 student in Kallakurichi jumped to death from the third floor of the hostel of a private school. The suicide of the girl sparked violence in Kallakurichi with hundreds of protesters vandalizing the school building, torching school buses, burning a police vehicle, and destroying and burning down several two-wheelers on July 17.



Intense stone and bottle pelting also took place at the spot against the police, injuring senior IPS officers, including Inspector General of Police, B. Pandyan, and Superintendent of Police, R. Selvakumar. The Chief Minister sent a fact-finding team comprising state police chief and home secretary to ascertain the facts and to report to the home department.