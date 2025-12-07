Class 12 student in TN dies after brutal assault by juniors at govt school

A government school in Tamil Nadu has been shaken by heartbreaking tragedy after a violent clash between senior and junior students claimed the life of a Class 12 boy, who succumbed to grievous head injuries after a three-day battle for survival.

The incident unfolded on 4 December at the Government Arignar Anna Model Higher Secondary School, where a confrontation between Class 11 and Class 12 students spiralled into a brutal assault. Police said the boy was allegedly set upon by a group of fourteen Class 11 students, who struck him on the head with a wooden stick, inflicting injuries so severe that he never recovered.

As chaos erupted on campus, school authorities urgently alerted the boy’s family. His parents rushed him first to the Government Hospital in Kumbakonam, from where he was moved to a private hospital in Thanjavur as his condition deteriorated. Surgeons fought desperately to save him, performing an emergency procedure to remove a blood clot from his brain. But despite their efforts, and nearly three days in intensive care, the boy breathed his last around 2.30 am on Sunday.