Class 8 Delhi student beaten to death near school premises

Upon reaching the spot, the police found the body of a boy aged around 12-13 years in the drain in his school uniform.



"The deceased boy was identified as Saurabh (12), a resident of Bilaspur Camp, Molarband village. He was a student of class 8th studying at MCD School, Tajpur Pahari," said the official.



On inspection of the body, police found multiple head injuries which seemed to have been caused by a blunt object.



"The presence of four to five blood-stained stones (bricks) near the school bag and the body suggested that these stones were used in the commission of the crime," said the official.