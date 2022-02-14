Classes reopen in Karnataka amid tension; HC to resume hijab row hearing today

Amid the prevailing tension in connection with the hijab row and the case being heard in the high court, schools reopened on Monday for students of Class 9 and 10 across Karnataka.



In most of the schools, the Muslim students attended classes without hijab and a few institutes allowed them to attend classes wearing hijab. Police personnel have been deputed near all schools and authorities have made proper security arrangements near the premises of schools located in sensitive locations.



Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stated Monday morning that parents need not worry about their wards as all necessary steps have been taken by the education as well as the home department to maintain law and order situation. Peace meetings have been conducted by the school authorities, education department officials, district authorities as well as parents for peaceful conduct of classes without confusion. "Peace meetings have to be conducted in all places, at all schools," the Home Minister stated.