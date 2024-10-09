Clean mess if you want election results declared: Delhi HC to DUSU candidates
On 26 September, the HC halted counting of votes of DUSU and college elections until all defacement was reversed
Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) candidates to clean all campus structures 'defaced' during the recent students' union polls if they want the vote counting to take place.
On 26 September, the high court had halted the counting of votes and declaration of results of DUSU and college elections, saying its purpose was only to send a message that such "violations" would not be tolerated, and not to thwart the election process.
"Why don't you clean up the mess? The day the place is cleaned up, we will allow the counting of votes the very next day," a bench of chief justice Manmohan and justice Tushar Rao Gedela said.
The court was hearing an application filed by two candidates who contested the college elections in two separate DU colleges, seeking declaration of results.
The candidates submitted that they would ensure the premises of their colleges are cleaned by the students and re-painted in coordination with the rest of the varsity colleges.
The application was filed in a pending petition seeking action against the DUSU candidates and student outfits involved in damaging, defacing, soiling or destroying the beauty of public walls.
Petitioner Prashant Manchanda, a practising advocate, prayed that the "erring candidates" and their parties be directed to remove the defacement and refurbish the areas and make further efforts to beautify the affected portions.
The court granted time to the candidates, petitioner, MCD, and DMRC to file their status reports and listed the matter for 21 October.
On 26 September, the court had halted the counting of votes of DUSU and college elections until all election-related material, including posters, hoarding and graffiti, were removed and public property restored.
It had said the election may proceed but the counting of votes would not take place until the court was satisfied that defacement of property had been reversed.
Polling was held on 27 September and the counting of votes was to be done on 28 September.
