Clean mess if you want election results declared: Delhi HC to DUSU candidates

Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) candidates to clean all campus structures 'defaced' during the recent students' union polls if they want the vote counting to take place.

On 26 September, the high court had halted the counting of votes and declaration of results of DUSU and college elections, saying its purpose was only to send a message that such "violations" would not be tolerated, and not to thwart the election process.

"Why don't you clean up the mess? The day the place is cleaned up, we will allow the counting of votes the very next day," a bench of chief justice Manmohan and justice Tushar Rao Gedela said.

The court was hearing an application filed by two candidates who contested the college elections in two separate DU colleges, seeking declaration of results.

The candidates submitted that they would ensure the premises of their colleges are cleaned by the students and re-painted in coordination with the rest of the varsity colleges.