Clear pending salary to Delhi Waqf Board employees in two weeks: HC

The high court in New Delhi has directed the city government and the Delhi Waqf Board authorities to clear the outstanding salary of board employees of over six months within two weeks.

The Delhi High Court, hearing a petition by Delhi Waqf Board Employees Association, said in case of non-compliance, it would be constrained to pass "adverse orders" on the next date of hearing on April 18.

The association, along with an individual employee, had moved the court earlier this year, claiming they had not received their salaries since October last year and were thus facing “unfathomable financial hardships”.