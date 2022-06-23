Client's wife in UP booked for harassing lawyer's sister

In a shocking incident, a woman has been booked allegedly for online harassment of his lawyer's sister in Lucknow, police said.

The lawyer is arguing the case of her husband for domestic violence.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Bazaarkhala, Anil Yadav, said that an FIR under charges of the IT Act and for threatening has been filed and an investigation is underway.

A local lawyer had filed a complaint with the police accusing his client's wife of harassing his sister online.