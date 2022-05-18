Climate-related hazards a major driver of new displacement in 2021: WMO

In June, there was a declaration of national drought, with 80 per cent of the country classified as being in either severe or serious drought status, on top of escalating conflict, food insecurity, and health and socioeconomic impacts of Covid-19, with humanitarian, development and government actors pointing to the displacement of agricultural families.



In Indonesia, 557,000 new disaster displacements were recorded in the first half of the year, mostly triggered by floods.



Human activities, including deforestation, urbanization and land degradation have reduced the capacity of some regions of Indonesia to absorb heavy rainfall. Between October and November 2021, well before the peak of the monsoon season, heavy rainfall and flooding further displaced more than 50,000, double the figure for 2020.



"Such situations highlight the importance of disaster preparedness and risk management, but also the importance of supporting solutions to displacement that are sustainable and supporting the resilience of people who might otherwise see their living conditions progressively eroded through repeated disasters and displacement," the WMO report said.



In Bangladesh, monsoon rain led to massive flooding and the displacement of millions of people following Cyclone Yaas in May and June 2021. Flooding in July 2021 in the Rohingya refugee sites in Cox's Bazar damaged over 6,000 shelters and more than 25,000 refugees were forced to seek shelter in communal facilities or with other families.



Floods also heavily affected people living in China and Nepal.



"Without preparedness measures undertaken in the camp areas, including the strengthening of shelters, the building of retaining structures on hillsides and improved drainage, roads and bridges, these impacts would have been far worse," the report suggested.