Clinical trials of new BCG vaccine for TB to start soon, says former CSIR chief

Clinical trials of a new BCG vaccine for tuberculosis will soon start in India, former director-general of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) Dr Shekhar Mande said on Friday.

He was speaking at the ongoing Indian Science Congress here.

Earlier in the day, Dr Mande gave a presentation on ‘Biophysical Methods in Tuberculosis Research’ and spoke about how technology has helped doctors and researchers understand TB better, paving ways to combat the infectious disease.