Close to 3000 cases of communal violence registered in country says union minister

There have been close to 3,000 communal and religious rioting cases registered in the country in the last five year between 2017 and 2021, stated Nityanand Rai, the Union minister of state for home.

Responding to Rajya Sabha Congress MP from Kerala Jebi Mather, Rai said that there were 378 instances of religious rioting in 2021 in the country. In these five years, the highest number of riots occurred in 2020 with 857 registered cases, followed by 723 cases in 2017, 512 in 2018 and 438 in 2019. He was citing data from the National Crime Records Bureau.

In the response, the government reiterated that there was no separate data was maintained for mob lynching. Rai had said this in Lok Sabha early this year in March in response to a question on mob lynchings by Lok Sabha Congress member from Kerala Hibi Eden. He had raised the issue of the requirement of a special law to deal with offences such as mob lynching.