"Clothing is an individual choice": Siddaramaiah says ban on hijab to be lifted in Karnataka

In a move that may spark major controversy, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday, 22 December, announced that he has asked for lifting on the ban on hijab for students and pre-university college students in the state as clothing is a matter of individual choice.

"PM Modi's "sab ka saath sab ka vikas" is bogus. BJP is into dividing people and society on the basis of clothes, dress, and caste.

"All can wear hijab and go to schools and colleges. I have asked to revert the decision of the government in this regard banning the hijab.

"Dressing and food habits are your concerns. Why should I trouble you? You wear whichever dress you want to. You eat whatever you want. It is your right to consume food of your choice. Whatever I eat is my right. I am clad in dhoti and jubba. If you want to wear a pant, you can. What is wrong with this? It is wrong to carry out politics for votes. Our government will work for the poor. There is no question of getting deviated in this regard. There is no question of compromise. You should not stand with those who lie and indulge in cheating," he said after inaugurating the newly constructed Kavalande, Antarsante and Jayapura police stations in Nanjangudu constituency of Mysuru.