Cloudburst damages houses, washes away bridges in Himachal's Kullu

A cloudburst in Gadsa valley of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Tuesday damaged some houses and agricultural land in the area besides snapping power supply, officials said.

Two bridges and some cattle are feared to have been washed away and the Bhuntar-Gadsa road has been damaged at several points. Revenue officials have reached the spot to assess the situation, they said.

Power supply has been disrupted in the area and some link roads are blocked.

Following water overflow due to malfunction in a gate of the Malana Dam, the Kullu district administration had on Monday asked locals living on the banks of the Parvati river to stay vigilant.