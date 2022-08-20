Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

A cloudburst hit a village in Dehradun in the early hours of Saturday, causing rivers to breach their banks and wash away bridges, officials said.



Water also entered the caves of Tapkeshwar, a famous Shiva temple on the banks of the Tons river, which was in spate, they said.



The cloudburst occurred around 2.15 am in Sarkhet village in the Raipur area, the officials said.



A bridge over the Song river near Thano was washed away. The Kempty Falls, a popular tourist spot near Mussoorie, was also flowing dangerously, they said.



Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the affected areas near Thano and instructed officials to make alternative arrangements for restoring vehicular movement.