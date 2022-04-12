Cloudy sky in Rajasthan gives respite from heat

Almost all districts of Rajasthan recorded temperature above 40 degrees Celsius on Monday while Sriganganagar was the hottest, at 45.4 degrees Celsius.



The Met office said: "Today, almost a month later, under the influence of a low intensity Western Disturbance, most parts of the state are presently cloudy. Due to this, the temperature will drop by two to four degrees Celsius. Also, on April 13, there is a possibility of sudden strong winds 30 to 40 kmph and drizzle with thunderstorm/dust storm at isolated places in the districts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions of western Rajasthan. However, the weather will remain mainly dry in the remaining divisions."