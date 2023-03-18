CM Ashok Gehlot announces formation of 19 new districts, 3 new divisions in Rajasthan

In a significant announcement in the election year, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced the formation of 19 new districts and three new divisions in the state, earmarking Rs 2,000 crore for infrastructure development for them.

This is the first time since 2008 that new districts have been carved out in Rajasthan, taking the number of districts in the state to 50.

Gehlot made the announcement on Friday in the Assembly, which also passed the 2023-24 budget through a voice vote.