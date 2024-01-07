Madhya Pradesh: CM Yadav orders action against 'illegal' children's homes

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday directed officials to take action against an illegally run children's home in Bhopal and said the 26 girl inmates of a children's home who allegedly went missing were safe and had been located by the Madhya Pradesh police on Saturday.

In a post on X, Yadav said the girls who went missing from the children's home at Pawalia in Bhopal were safe and had been identified.

He also told senior officials via video conference from Indore that strict action should be taken against children's homes which are operating without due permissions and registration, an official release said.

"The case of the disappearance of 26 girls from a children's home operating without permission in Parwalia police station area of Bhopal has come to my notice," former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also said in a post on X.