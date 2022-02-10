CM Pinarayi Vijayan lashes out at Adityanath for remarks against Kerala

Slamming Adityanath for his remarks, Satheesan also urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to choose plurality, harmony, inclusive development to medieval bigotry.

"Dear #UP, vote to be like Kerala. Choose plurality, harmony, inclusive development to medieval bigotry. Keralites, Bengalis and Kashmiris are also proud Indians. #kerala #democracy #religiousharmony #UPElections2022," Satheesan, a Congress leader, tweeted.



In a video message on Twitter, on the eve of Thursday's polling for the first phase of the assembly elections in UP, Adityanath said he was concerned that rioters, whose activities were curbed by his government, are now feeling uneasy. Terrorists are making threats, he added.





"Be alert. If you miss this time, the five-year effort will be washed away. And it will take no time for UP to become Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal," the UP CM had said.