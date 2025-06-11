CM said no slum would be razed; then why bulldozer action in Bhoomiheen camp?

Senior AAP leader Atishi on Wednesday, 11 June, asked chief minister Rekha Gupta why slums were being demolished in Delhi's Bhoomiheen camp despite her saying days ago that none would be razed.

Authorities launched a demolition drive in the Bhoomiheen camp in south-east Delhi's Govindpuri on Wednesday morning, amid heavy police deployment.

Over 300 jhuggis built on government land in Govindpuri will be demolished, an official said.